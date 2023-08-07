Who Was Spandana Raghavendra? Know About Kannada Actor Vijay's Wife Who Died In Bangkok

Spandana Raghavendra with husband and son | Instagram

Kannada actor and singer Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra passed away on Monday (August 7) after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 44. Reportedly, Spandana was vacationing in Thailand with her cousins and she breathed her last at a hospital in Bangkok.

Spandana had complained of chest pain, after which she was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours on Monday.

Several reports claim that Vijay's family is making arrangements to fly the mortal remains of Spandana to Bengaluru, where her last rites will take place on August 8.

Who was Spandana Raghvendra?

Spandana hailed from Bengaluru. She was the daughter of retired police officer BK Shivaram and niece of Congress MLC B K Hariprasad. She tied the knot with Vijay Raghavendra in 2007.

She had a cameo appearance in the 2016 film Apoorva. The film also starred superstar Kichcha Sudeepa. Several media reports state that Spandana had produced a few films.

Soon after the shocking news of Spandana's demise surfaced, several noted Kannada celebrities and politicians took to social media to mourn her death.

Spandana's husband Vijay works in the Kannada film industry as an actor and singer. Reportedly, he is the cousin of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who also passed away due to cardiac arrest in 2021.

Vijay was the winner of 'Bigg Boss Kannada' Season 1. He also served as a judge in the reality show 'Dance Karnataka Dance'.

