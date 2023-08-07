Vijay Raghavendra's Photos With Late Wife Spandana

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2023

Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra passed away during her vacation in Thailand

Instagram

According to media reports, Spandana, who has also acted in a couple of films, suffered a heart attack at a private hospital in Bangkok on August 7

Instagram

Vijay and Spandana tied the knot in August 2007. The couple has a son named Shourya

Instagram

Spandana's Instagram account is private. However, Vijay used to often share pictures with his late wife on the social media platform

Instagram

Spandana was 44. She reportedly suffered from low blood pressure, which seems to have led to the cardiac arrest

Instagram

Vijay was not with Spandana when she passed away. He was busy with the promotions of his upcoming film in Bengaluru

Instagram

Spandana's last rites and cremation will be held in Bengaluru on August 8

Instagram

Spandana was the daughter of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police BK Shivaram. She made a guest appearance in Kichcha Sudeepa's 2016 film Apoorva

Instagram

