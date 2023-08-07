Vijay Raghavendra's Photos With Late Wife Spandana

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2023
Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra passed away during her vacation in Thailand
According to media reports, Spandana, who has also acted in a couple of films, suffered a heart attack at a private hospital in Bangkok on August 7
Vijay and Spandana tied the knot in August 2007. The couple has a son named Shourya
Spandana's Instagram account is private. However, Vijay used to often share pictures with his late wife on the social media platform
Spandana was 44. She reportedly suffered from low blood pressure, which seems to have led to the cardiac arrest
Vijay was not with Spandana when she passed away. He was busy with the promotions of his upcoming film in Bengaluru
Spandana's last rites and cremation will be held in Bengaluru on August 8
Spandana was the daughter of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police BK Shivaram. She made a guest appearance in Kichcha Sudeepa's 2016 film Apoorva
Thanks For Reading!