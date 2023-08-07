Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Dies During Thailand Vacation

Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on Monday while she was on a vacation with her family in Thailand. She reportedly suffered a massive heart attack and succumbed to it at a private hospital in Bangkok.

Spandana's tragic demise comes just a few days before the her wedding anniversary with Vijay, which falls on August 26.

Vijay and Spandana tied the knot on August 26, 2007, and they have a son named Shourya.

Spandana dies of cardiac arrest

As per reports, Spandana suffered from low blood pressure issues, which seems to have led to the cardiac arrest at the age of 44.

After all necessary formalities in Bangkok, her mortal remains are expected to be sent to Bengaluru, at the couple's residence, on Tuesday.

Vijay was reportedly in Bengaluru, busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Kadda' when Spandana breathed her last in Bangkok.

About Spandana

Spandana was the daughter of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police BK Shivaram. He has now reportedly rushed to Bangkok to bring back the mortal remains of his daughter.

While Spandana preferred to stay away from the cameras, she made a guest appearance in the 2016 film 'Apoorva'.

Actor Vijay and other members of Spandana's family are yet to release an official statement.

Her last rites and cremation will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

