 Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Dies During Thailand Vacation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Dies During Thailand Vacation

Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Dies During Thailand Vacation

Spandana's tragic demise comes just a few days before the her wedding anniversary with Vijay, which falls on August 26.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, passed away on Monday while she was on a vacation with her family in Thailand. She reportedly suffered a massive heart attack and succumbed to it at a private hospital in Bangkok.

Spandana's tragic demise comes just a few days before the her wedding anniversary with Vijay, which falls on August 26.

Vijay and Spandana tied the knot on August 26, 2007, and they have a son named Shourya.

Read Also
Chennai, Bengaluru Offices Announce Leave On Rajinikanth's Jailer Release Day, Provide Tickets To...
article-image

Spandana dies of cardiac arrest

As per reports, Spandana suffered from low blood pressure issues, which seems to have led to the cardiac arrest at the age of 44.

After all necessary formalities in Bangkok, her mortal remains are expected to be sent to Bengaluru, at the couple's residence, on Tuesday.

Vijay was reportedly in Bengaluru, busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Kadda' when Spandana breathed her last in Bangkok.

Read Also
‘Pretty Bad Deal’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu SLAMS Reports Of Borrowing ₹25 Crore For Myositis...
article-image

About Spandana

Spandana was the daughter of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police BK Shivaram. He has now reportedly rushed to Bangkok to bring back the mortal remains of his daughter.

While Spandana preferred to stay away from the cameras, she made a guest appearance in the 2016 film 'Apoorva'.

Actor Vijay and other members of Spandana's family are yet to release an official statement.

Her last rites and cremation will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Read Also
Jailer VS Jailer Controversy: Malayalam Director Sakkir Madathil Launches Silent Protest Against...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lizzo Loses Over 2 Lakh Instagram Followers Amid Sexual Harassment Controversy

Lizzo Loses Over 2 Lakh Instagram Followers Amid Sexual Harassment Controversy

Sunny Deol On Dharmendra's KISS: 'How Can I Talk To My Dad About It?'

Sunny Deol On Dharmendra's KISS: 'How Can I Talk To My Dad About It?'

Tamil Actress Sindhu Dies At 44 After Running Out Of Money For Breast Cancer Treatment

Tamil Actress Sindhu Dies At 44 After Running Out Of Money For Breast Cancer Treatment

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Enters ₹100 Crore Club In 10 Days

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Enters ₹100 Crore Club In 10 Days

Bella Hadid Recovering From Chronic Lyme Disease After '15 Years Of Invisible Suffering'

Bella Hadid Recovering From Chronic Lyme Disease After '15 Years Of Invisible Suffering'