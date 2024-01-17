 Ram Temple Inauguration: OG Ramayan Cast Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahiri To Attend Pran Pratistha Ceremony In Ayodhya
Arun Govil played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, while Dipika played Sita and Sunil played Laxman

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Dipika Chikhlia, known for Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', visited Ayodhya to shoot their album 'Hamare Ram Aayenge'.

While talking to mediapersons at an event in Ayodhya, Arun, who played the character of Lord Ram shared his thoughts regarding the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Ram.

Arun Govil said, "Ayodhya's Ram temple will prove to be our 'Rashtra Mandir.' The culture that had faded in the last few years across the world, this temple will again send a message that will strengthen our culture. It is a heritage that will be known to the whole world, this temple will be a source of inspiration, it is the centre of our faith, it will be our pride, it will become our identity. Our morals should be adopted by all."

He added, "I had no idea that the consecration of Lord Ram would happen in this way, that it would be such a big event, this is the biggest event of my life. There is so much emotion and energy, the whole country is taking only Ram's name, wherever Lord Ram is present. Those who believe in Ram, there is an atmosphere of happiness there, it was not imagined, hence the feeling of it is very pleasant that we are going to witness such a moment."

Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Laxman, said, "I am very fortunate to be attending the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, I am getting a chance to know what I did not know, the atmosphere created in the country is very religious and is very positive and it will give a very positive feeling to the world"

Sunil Lahiri added, "Those who have been denying Ram, they do not know what Ram is unless someone reads Ramayana. God is Maryada Purushottam, Ramayana also teaches us that we should live with dignity, this teaching is not known to those who deny Ram."

Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Goddess Sita, said, "Our image has settled in the hearts of the people, even after the construction of Ram temple, I do not think there will be any change in it, Ram Lala's life is being consecrated, people have given a lot of love. The characters of Ramayana will continue to receive similar love."

Meanwhile, 'Hamare Ram Aayenge,' is sung by Sonu Nigam. The album was shot at Guptar Ghat, Hanumangarhi and Lata Chowk.

