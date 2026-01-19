The Art Of Sarah OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shin Hye-sun Lee Jun-hyuk's Latest Korean Drama

The Art Of Sarah |

Fans of gripping crime dramas have something intriguing to look forward to with The Art of Sarah. The suspense-filled thriller series is upcoming South Korean drama led by acclaimed actress Shin Hye-sun. The series, which has already generated strong buzz for its intense narrative, psychological depth, and the actor’s powerful screen presence, is set to be released on Netflix, starting from February 13, 2026.

About The Art of Sarah

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "She built a luxurious life based on lies. But when a body turns up in Seoul, a relentless detective will pull her every thread. The Art of Sarah, starring Shin Hae-sun and Lee Jun-hyuk, premieres February 13." The series is directed by Kim Jin-min and written by Chu Song-yeon.

What is The Art of Sarah's storyline?

The Art of Sarah tells the story of Sarah Kim, a woman who fabricates a luxurious lifestyle and a high-end brand to deceive the wealthy elite. However, her intricate ruse falls apart when a corpse mistakenly identified as hers is discovered, prompting a detective to reveal her numerous false identities and the sinister truths behind her ascent in Seoul's high-society scene. The exciting K-drama also focuses on ambition, deception, and the breakdown of a carefully constructed illusion.

Cast and characters

The series features Shin Hye-sun as Sarah Kim, Lee Joon-hyuk as Park Mu-gyeong, Shin Hyun-seung, Jung Da-bin as Woo Hyo-eun, and Kim Jae-won as Ji Hwan, among others. Hwang Sang-jun has composed the music of the series. Joo Song-rim has done the cinematography, and it is produced under the banner of SLL.