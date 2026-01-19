 'Stop Misusing AI': Naagin 7 Viewers Urge Producer Ekta Kapoor While Trolling Dragon Fight In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Show
In the latest Naagin 7 episode, a dragon fight scene featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sparked controversy, with many viewers claiming it looked AI-generated. Fans took to social media to troll the sequence and urged producer Ekta Kapoor to limit AI effects.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Naagin 7 | Colors TV/Ekta Kapoor

In the latest episode of Naagin 7, a dramatic scene featured Naagin, played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, facing off against a dragon. The clip appeared AI-generated to many viewers and quickly became the target of online trolling. In the sequence, the dragon breathes fire at Naagin, who counters using her powers and throws a trident. She then moves into the river to continue the battle, culminating in Naagin emerging victorious over the dragon.

Naagin 7: AI Use Trolled by Viewers

A user suggested the producer Ekta Kapoor, "Well done Ekta on #Naagin7 maintaining TRPs. Just a suggestion, the show will be more enjoyable & tolerable visually if you limit the snake and snake transformation to VFX. Please do not use AI for anything related to Naagin. It just does not look good at all ! (sic)" Another user urged the producer to stop "misusing" AI and instead use natural scenes in the show.

Another user joked, "Yaar ye AI ne to bigar ke rakhdiya had hai ye naagin hai national geographic ka channel?" Another angry viewers wrote, "#Naagin has genuinely lost its charm. why are literally all of the scenes ai?? waited 3 years for this bs? couldnt even put effort into #Naagin7."

Watch Naagin and Dragon fight scene:

Naagin 7 Emerges As 2nd Highest TRP Show In Week 1 Of 2026

The Week 1 TRP report for 2026 is out, and Naagin 7 has made a remarkable impact, securing the No. 2 position, just behind Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 at the top. Anupamaa follows in third place. According to Week 2’s report on the most buzzworthy actors in Hindi TV, Naagin 7’s lead actress, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, has topped the list. Her role in the Colors TV show has been widely talked about, keeping her consistently in the headlines.

