A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Fantasy Drama Series?

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms |

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a fantasy drama series created by Ira Parker and George RR Martin. This series, which is a prequel to Game of Thrones, consists of six episodes and is based on George RR Martin's popular novel, Tales of Dunk and Egg. It is now streaming on HBO Max. Indian audiences can watch it on JioHotstar.

About A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms explores themes of honour vs. survival, mentorship, legacy, justice, and finding humanity in a harsh world. The series, which is created by Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin explores Westeros during Targaryen rule.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms all about?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms narrates the journeys of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), a tall, noble yet lowborn hedge knight, and his intelligent young squire, Egg, set around a century prior to Game of Thrones. The tale, inspired by George R.R. Martin's novellas, emphasises less emphasis on grand politics and more on the characters' adventures as they traverse Westeros, undertaking various jobs, participating in tournaments, and encountering difficulties, all while maneuvering in a realm where dragons are mere distant recollections and the Targaryen dynasty holds power.

Cast and characters

The series features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron.

Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer, and Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, among others.