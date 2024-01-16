Viral Video: Jackie Shroff Mops Floor Of Mumbai's Oldest Ram Mandir; Netizens React

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff recently took part in the cleanliness drive of Mumbai's oldest Ram Mandir. Several pictures and videos have gone viral on social media in which the actor is seen moping the stairs and floor of the temple. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis.

In the video which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, Jackie Shroff is seen moping the floor. He is seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

In the lead-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and celebrities have been actively engaged in the cleaning of temples across India.

Take a look at Jackie Shroff and Amruta Fadnavis' videos here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Amruta Fadnavis wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis & Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff took part in the cleanliness drive of the oldest Ram temple in Mumbai. (14.01) pic.twitter.com/mhdkzcNB5x — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Soon after the video surfaced on social media platforms, fans praised Jackie Shroff and his 'humble personality'.

"Jo insaan zero se hero bana h na wo apni ahmiyat hamesa samjhta h," a user commented. Another user wrote, "The only person whom i met found him the most humble personality on n off cameras."

"Ye h asli swachh Bharat Abhiyan," read another comment.

Jackie Shroff, along with his actor-son Tiger Shroff, has also received an invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

A few days back, he shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya."

He added, "Grateful to each and every one who is involved and has contributed since so many decades, to bring this historical day in the lives of us Indians. Thanks to the respected Dignitaries of the incredible organization..RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the Auspicious invitation!"

The preparations for the Pran Pratishtha event, which is expected to draw dignitaries and ordinary people from all walks of life, is currently underway.

Meanwhile, sharing his excitement for the upcoming consecration ceremony, Jackie Shroff had reportedly stated, "It is a very big thing. We should respect it and give love."

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Chiranjeevi, Asha Bhosle, Randeep Hooda and others, have also received invitation for the ceremony.