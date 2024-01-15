 Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar Receive Invitation For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; See Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAsha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar Receive Invitation For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; See Photos

Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar Receive Invitation For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; See Photos

Several celebs including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and others have also received the invitation

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Her sister Usha Mangeshkar also received the invitation. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.

Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have received the invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Receive Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya
article-image

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya.

Read Also
Randeep Hooda Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya; See PHOTOS
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From ISI Agent In Pathaan To IAF Officer In Fighter, Here's How Deepika Padukone Managed To Shed Her...

From ISI Agent In Pathaan To IAF Officer In Fighter, Here's How Deepika Padukone Managed To Shed Her...

Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar Receive Invitation For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; See Photos

Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar Receive Invitation For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony; See Photos

Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Know Actor's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things He Owns

Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Know Actor's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things He Owns

Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi Romance Each Other In Ali Jafar's Dil Jhoom Remake (WATCH)

Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi Romance Each Other In Ali Jafar's Dil Jhoom Remake (WATCH)

Surbhi Chandna Announces Wedding With Boyfriend Karan Sharma After 13 Years Of Dating: 'Our Forever...

Surbhi Chandna Announces Wedding With Boyfriend Karan Sharma After 13 Years Of Dating: 'Our Forever...