 Randeep Hooda Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya; See PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRandeep Hooda Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya; See PHOTOS

Randeep Hooda Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya; See PHOTOS

Randeep Hooda became the latest Bollywood celebrity to get invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda became the latest Bollywood celebrity to get invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which will take place on January 22, 2024. The celebrations in Ayodhya will start on January 16, 2024.

News agency ANI shared Randeep's photos on X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Actor Randeep Hooda receives an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh."

In the photos, Randeep Hooda is seen wearing a brown full-sleeves T-shirt and paired them with cream-coloured pants as he smiled for the pictures.

Check it out:

Read Also
PHOTOS: Randeep Hooda Flags Off 'Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra' From Pune's Yerawada Central Jail
article-image

Sharing the invite on Instagram, Randeep posed with his wife Lin Laishram and wrote, "राम राम!" A few days ago, Rajinikanth also received the invitation to attend the ceremony.

Earlier today, Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia was invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her invitation. She wrote, "Blessed to be part of this event. :) historical moment."

Read Also
'Magical, Historical': Dipika Chikhlia, Who Portrayed Sita In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Speaks On...
article-image
Read Also
Full List Of Celebs Invited For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth & Others
article-image

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, and Mohanlal are expected to attend the ceremony in Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also
Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya; Photos Go...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhumi Pednekar Gives Twist To Her Ethnic Style Quotient With Halter Neck Blouse

Bhumi Pednekar Gives Twist To Her Ethnic Style Quotient With Halter Neck Blouse

Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail For Realtor Couple Accused Of Cheating Karishma...

Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail For Realtor Couple Accused Of Cheating Karishma...

Rubina Dilaik Shows Postpartum Transformation After Giving Birth To Twin Girls: 'From November 2023...

Rubina Dilaik Shows Postpartum Transformation After Giving Birth To Twin Girls: 'From November 2023...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani To Opt For 'No Phone Policy' At Their Two-Day Wedding In Goa:...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani To Opt For 'No Phone Policy' At Their Two-Day Wedding In Goa:...

Karnataka: 3 Fans Of Yash Die Of Electrocution In Gadag While Putting Banner On His Birthday, KGF...

Karnataka: 3 Fans Of Yash Die Of Electrocution In Gadag While Putting Banner On His Birthday, KGF...