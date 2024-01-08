Randeep Hooda Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya; See PHOTOS

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda became the latest Bollywood celebrity to get invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which will take place on January 22, 2024. The celebrations in Ayodhya will start on January 16, 2024.

News agency ANI shared Randeep's photos on X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Actor Randeep Hooda receives an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh."

In the photos, Randeep Hooda is seen wearing a brown full-sleeves T-shirt and paired them with cream-coloured pants as he smiled for the pictures.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing the invite on Instagram, Randeep posed with his wife Lin Laishram and wrote, "राम राम!" A few days ago, Rajinikanth also received the invitation to attend the ceremony.

Earlier today, Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia was invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her invitation. She wrote, "Blessed to be part of this event. :) historical moment."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, and Mohanlal are expected to attend the ceremony in Uttar Pradesh.