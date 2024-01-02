 Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya; Photos Go Viral
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ra Arjunamurthy shared the photos on Twitter

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

Several celebrities from the Hindi film industry have received invitation for the historic Ram Mandir opening ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Megastar Rajinikanth was among the first celebs to receive an invite for the grand event. On Tuesday (January 2), a couple of pictures of Rajinikanth receiving the official invite have gone viral on social media platforms.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ra Arjunamurthy shared the photos in which the Tamil superstar is seen smiling for the camera while accepting the invite.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Today's event was the best experience of my life! I was very happy to visit Rajinikanth at his residence and invite him and his family on behalf of Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event on January 22 along with the RSS officials."

Besides Rajinikanth, other celebs like Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dhanush, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi have also found their names on the star-studded guest list prepared for the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of last release 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand. 

The superstar also has the film 'Lal Salaam' in the pipeline. Directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa, the film will hit the big screens on January 12.

