'Magical, Historical': Dipika Chikhlia, Who Portrayed Sita In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Speaks On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event

Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's hugely popular Ramayan TV series in 1987, termed the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event as "magical" and "historical" and called the current generation extremely lucky as it would get to notice "Lord Ram coming back to his abode after 400-500 years."

Speaking to news agency ANI on being invited to the grand event, the actress said that she is "one of the few actors to have played the role of Sita ji for 4 years" and said that she has been invited to the prestigious Pran Pratistha or Ram Mandir inauguration event on January 22.

Talking about her participation, she said that she would be present during the event to "witness something as big and as historical as well as magical" as the Ram Temple event in 2024 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch: Dipika Chikhlia, Who Portrayed Sita In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Speaks On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event.

All eyes on the January 22 event

All eyes are on the January 22 Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha event. Addressing the issue of people from various walks of life wanting to attend the event, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on January 2 said that only those who have been invited to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration should visit because a systematic programme has been organised on January 22.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to celebrate the occasion as Diwali by lighting lamps at their homes as Lord Ram will return to his native place on January 22. The Prime Minister will be the guest at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha event in Ayodhya on January 22, which will mark the formal inauguration of the grand Ram Temple.