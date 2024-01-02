Ram Lalla's Idol Finalised: Mysuru Sculptor Yogiraj Arun's Carved Statues Set For Consecration At Ram Temple In Ayodhya |

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust finalised the divine idol of Ram Lalla, taking a huge step in the preparation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi disclosed that the 'pranpratishtha' idol, set to grace the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, has been meticulously crafted by the acclaimed sculptor Yogiraj Arun.

"Where Rama is, there is Hanuman," wrote Joshi in his tweet. He also stated that this is an important service to Ramlalla from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI on Monday, Saraswathi, the mother of Yogiraj, said, "This is the happiest moment for us. I wanted to see him carving and giving shape to Ram Lalla but he said he'd take me for a sighting of the idol on the last day. So, I would finally be able to set my eyes on the idol on the day of its grand installation at the Ram Temple."

Amidst the selection process involving three potential idols, Yogiraj Arun from Mysuru sculpted the chosen one for the sanctum sanctorum. However, the other two idols will also find their designated places within the temple, although at distinct locations.

About The Grand Consecration Ceremony

The consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple is scheduled for 22nd January 2024, precisely at noon. The chosen timing, known as Abhijeet Muhurat, holds immense significance and reflects adherence to ancient traditions and astrological considerations.

Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Lord Rama, is gearing up for this historic event. The trust has extended invitations to 4,000 saints of all sects to participate in the ceremony.

Rituals And Ceremonies Leading To The Grand Event

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony are slated to commence on January 16, a week before the main event. Priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi will perform the main rituals on January 22, coinciding with the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat. The period from January 14 to January 22 will be celebrated as Amrit Mahautsav in Ayodhya.

Grand Arrangements And Festivities

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is set to take place, accompanied by the organisation of several tent cities to accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust is making arrangements for 10,000-15,000 people, with local authorities implementing heightened security measures and logistical arrangements to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.