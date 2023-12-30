'BJP Govt Built Ram Temple, Four Crore Concrete Houses For Poor': PM Modi In Ayodhya

PM Modi in Ayodhya | FPJ Photo

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Government not only constructed a grand temple for Lord Ram But it provided concrete homes to four crore poor also. Giving a reply to the allegations that BJP is only building temples, the Prime Minister Narendra said `Ek Samay Tha Jub Ramlala Ten Mein Virajman Thai (There was a time when Lord Ram was housed in a makeshift tent). `Aaj Pucca Ghar Kewal Ramlala Ko Hi Nahi Balki Desh Ke 4 crore Gareebon Ko Bhi Mila Hai’ (Today not only Lord Ram but 4 crores poor in this country have got concrete houses), said PM Modi.

Addressing a mega rally in Ayodhya on Saturday, Modi said that the whole world is waiting for January 22 when the consecration at Ram temple would take place. Asking people to avoid coming to Ayodhya on that day, PM Modi said that 140 crore Indians should celebrate Diwali on January 22. `Humne 500 Saal Intezar Kiya Hai To Kuch Din Aur Karein Kyonki Ram Mandir Anant Kaal Tak Rahne Wala Hai (We have waited for 500 years for this day so can wait for few more days as the Ram temple will remain here forever)’, said PM Modi.

'Modi ki Guarantee' scheme

Mentioning the development of Ayodhya, he said `Modi Ki Guarantee Mein Iti Taqat Isliye Hai Kyonki Jo Modi Kehta Hai Use Pura Karne Ke Liye Jiwan Khapa Deta Hai (I devote my whole life to fulfill what I promise and that’s the strength of Modi’s guarantee).

Earlier while reaching Ayodhya, PM Modi inaugurated the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and Ayodhya Dham Railway Station. In his address to the people, the PM assured the people of Ayodhya that the government will make all efforts for the development of this holy city. He said that Ayodhya is giving energy to the movement of making India a developed nation. He said that conservation and restoration of heritage is must for any country to reach new heights of development. 'Aaj Bharat Apni Virasat Ko Sanjote Hue Aage Badh Raha Hai (Today India is marching forward byt conserving its heritage)’, said he.

India is ruling the digital world: PM Modi

PM Modi said that India is not only rebuilding and beautifying its pilgrim places but also ruling the digital world. Citing the example of the reconstruction of Kashi-Vishwanath, he said that at the same time the government is constructing 30000 Panchayat Bhawans also. `We did not only reconstruct Kedarnath Dham but also constructed 300 medical colleges in the country. If we are reaching the moon on one hand then on the other bringing back the ancient idols from foreign countries’, said PM Modi.

On This occasion PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation of developmental 4 projects worth ₹1,57,000 crores.

Earlier after reaching Ayodhya, PM Modi took out a road show from the airport to the newly constructed railway station. During the 10 kilometer long roadshow PM was greeted by Saints & Seers of Ayodhya at 51 places who showered flower petals on him.