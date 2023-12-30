'Light Diyas At Home But...': PM Modi Appeals Public Not To Visit Ayodhya On Jan 22 For Ram Mandir Inauguration (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has appealed to the public to refrain from visiting Ayodhya on January 22 for the inauguration of the Ram Temple. "This is my request with folded hand, don't decide to come to Ram Temple on January 22. First, allow the event to happen and then after January 23, you can come any time. Everyone wants to attend the event, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone owing to logistics and security reasons. You have waited for over 550 years. Wait for some more time," PM Modi said.

"Instead light a diya at home on January 22. That day should be Diwali across India," PM Modi added.

Temple will be there for centuries: PM Modi

"Don't crowd here because the temple is not going anywhere; it will be there for centuries. You can come anytime in January, February, or March or next year. But don't come on January 22. The temple management should not have any trouble because of the devotees," PM Modi said.

"Only a few people have been invited to the ceremony. And after 23, it will be easier to visit," PM Modi said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Maharshi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya on Saturday apart from several other development projects including new trains and a revamped railway station.

Take oath to make Ayodhya the cleanest city in the world: PM Modi

Encouraging the residents of Ayodhya to strive for the title of the cleanest city in the nation, PM Modi remarked, “Ayodhya will now have to be prepared to host lakhs of visitors and that would continue till eternity. The people of Ayodhya will have to take an oath to make Ayodhya the cleanest city in the country.”

In anticipation of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Modi suggested that all temples across India embark on a cleanliness campaign. He announced an 8-day cleanliness drive starting from January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti.

“Lord Ram belongs to the entire country. And now that he is coming, no temple no matter how small or big should remain dirty,” stated PM Modi.