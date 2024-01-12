PHOTOS: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Receive Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya | Photo Via Twitter

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela became the latest celebrities to receive an invitation for the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, led by PM Narendra Modi, is scheduled for January 22, 2024.

In the photos, the actor is seen wearing a white shirt with cream pants; his wife, Upasana, on the other hand, donned a yellow salwar suit. The invite was given at the duo's home in Hyderabad by Shri Sunil Ambekar.

Check it out:

Read Also New Year 2023: Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Reflect On Their Beautiful 2023 With Baby Klin Kaara

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14, 2024, to January 22, 2024. On January 22, over 1 lakh people are expected to be present in Ayodhya at Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha.'

Many celebrities have received the invitation as of now, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Rajinikanth, and Dhanush, among others.

Read Also Randeep Hooda Receives Invitation For Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya; See PHOTOS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, among others.

Next, the actor will feature in Game Changer, with Kiara Advani in the lead. The cast includes Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. It is scheduled to be released in September 2024.