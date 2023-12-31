New Year 2023: Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Reflect On Their Beautiful 2023 With Baby Klin Kaara

The year 2023 has almost concluded, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of Ram Charan, shared a video on social media highlighting her favorite moments from the year. The video showcased memorable instances from the Golden Globes, The Academy Awards and the birth of their baby girl, Klin Kaara.

On Instagram, Upasana shared a highlight reel showcasing her cherished moments from 2023. The montage featured snapshots from The Academy Awards alongside her husband Ram Charan, the joyous arrival of their precious daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and an especially notable segment celebrating Upasana's return to her pre-pregnancy weight in just six months. She shared in her caption, "2023 - I’m truly grateful. These are just a few of the highlights."

It may be noted that the Konidelas have had a lot to celebrate this year. Another celebrated wedding in the family between actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, marked the welcoming of a new family member in Lavanya. Recently, the Konidela clan observed their Christmas celebrations together. Check out highlights shared by Upasana below.

RAM CHARAN ON THE WORK FRONT

Ram Charan's previously celebrated movie, RRR, proved to be a blockbuster success, earning India an Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Original Song category. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film featured Ram Charan alongside Jr NTR. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Alia Bhatt in supporting characters.

Presently, the actor is actively involved in the filming of RC 15, later titled Game Changer. Rumoured to showcase Ram Charan in two distinct roles, the film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and is directed by S. Shankar. This also marks the second collaboation between Charan and Advani after their 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.