Rakul Preet Singh SLAMS Telangana Minister For Using Her Name For 'Political Mileage': 'Pains To Hear Such Vicious Rumours'

Rakul Preet Singh recently slammed Telangana minister Konda Surekha for her remarks against her. The actress, known for her work in Telugu cinema, was responding to claims that Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KT Rama Rao got Telugu actresses addicted to drugs. In response, Rakul clarified that she has nothing to do with 'any person or political party.'

She said, "Telugu Film Industry is known worldwide for its creativity and professionalism. I've had a great journey in this beautiful industry and still very much connected. It pains to hear such baseless and vicious rumours being spread about the women of this fraternity. What's more disheartening is the fact that this is being done by another woman who’s supposedly in a very responsible position. For the sake of dignity, we choose to remain silent but it is misconstrued as our weakness."

She added, I am absolutely apolitical and have nothing to do with any person/political party, whatsoever. I urge to stop using my name in a malicious way to gain political mileage."

"Artists and creative personalities should be kept out of political slug fest and their names should not be used to grab headlines by linking them with fictitious stories," Singh added.

Earlier, speaking to the media, the Telangana minister said, It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened...He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them...He used to make them drug addicts and then do this...Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened."

She added, "Unable to cope, several actresses, like Rakul Preet Singh, got married and left the film industry early."

On the work front, Rakul will be seen next in De De Pyaar De 2, which is a sequel to the 2019 film.