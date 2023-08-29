Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 Bollywood Songs to Dedicate To Your Siblings |

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, commemorates the connection of love and friendship between siblings. Including popular Bollywood songs that celebrate this special bond is a great way to enhance the festive atmosphere and create lasting memories. Here are some tracks that you can dedicate to your sibling.

1. Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka is indeed a timeless Raksha Bandhan song that has touched the hearts of generations. The combination of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's voices, along with the beautiful lyrics by Anand Bakshi, has made it an iconic track for celebrating the bond between siblings.

2. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke is a true gem among Raksha Bandhan songs. Its enduring popularity over the years is a testament to the beautiful emotions it captures. Lata Mangeshkar's soulful voice, along with Shailendra's poignant lyrics and Jaikishan's melodious composition, all come together to create a song that beautifully expresses the sentiments of the festival.

3. Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se is a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan song that beautifully portrays the bond of love and protection between siblings. The voices of Suman Kalyanpur and the emotional depth of the lyrics make this song a touching tribute to the special relationship between brothers and sisters.

4. Dhaagon Se Baandhaa

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa is another beautiful Raksha Bandhan song from the movie 'Raksha Bandhan.' This song is sung by Arijit Singh, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shreya Ghoshal, and it captures the essence of the Raksha Bandhan festival, symbolizing their love and the brother's promise to protect her.

5. Hum Bahenon Ko Liye

Hum Bahenon Ko Liye is a lovely song from the film 'Anjaana, performed by the great singer Lata Mangeshkar. It is a beautiful song that discusses the significance of Raksha Bandhan and how the link between siblings is a beautiful relationship that should be treasured forever.

6. Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin is sung by Sonu Nigam from the film 'Agneepath, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The song is about the reunion of siblings and their pure bond