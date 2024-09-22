 Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor Company Chhod Di' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor Company Chhod Di' (VIDEO)

Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor Company Chhod Di' (VIDEO)

Rajshree More expressed her reasons for ending these friendships and not being spotted with them publicly.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Rakhi Sawant's best friend, Rajshree More, has always been in the news for her controversial statements. She recently opened up about her fallout with Sawant and Adil Durrani.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, she discussed her reasons for ending the friendships and explained why she hasn't been seen with them publicly. Rajshree said, "Maine phir se apne bread butter pe aa gayi, chor company bohot ghate mai thi, chor company ne mujhe bohot use kiya. Isliye maine chor company chod diya hai. Adil Durrani sab se bada chor and Rakhi Sawant uski maa, mai kisi se nahi darti."

Read Also
Netizens Compare Khloe Kardashian's Desi Look At Ambani Wedding With Rakhi Sawant: 'Kumbh Ke Mele...
article-image

Rajshree was previously friends with Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her dramatic flair and public persona. Their friendship attracted attention due to their contrasting styles and public appearances.

Despite their close ties, Rajshree recently distanced herself from Rakhi and Adil. Earlier in March, she also recalled an incident that ruined the bond between her and Adil. She stated that they are not friends anymore as she has insulted her in front of everyone.

FPJ Shorts
Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor Company Chhod Di' (VIDEO)
Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor Company Chhod Di' (VIDEO)
Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey Opposes The Legend Of Maula Jatt Release: 'Why Spend On Pakistani Films That Sponsor Terrorism?'
Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey Opposes The Legend Of Maula Jatt Release: 'Why Spend On Pakistani Films That Sponsor Terrorism?'
'Idey Mudala Experience...': Kili Paul Uploads Video Speaking In Kannada, Leaves Desi Fans In Awe
'Idey Mudala Experience...': Kili Paul Uploads Video Speaking In Kannada, Leaves Desi Fans In Awe
Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test
Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

"In the car, he was doing very 'ashleel harkate' with a woman. I was sitting next to them and I felt so uncomfortable. The next day we had a huge fight about it. I asked him not to do such things publicly. Also, I am like his elder sister so he should have respected me. Anyway, the next day, he told everyone that I was lying and called me names. That girl is from the industry too," she said in an interview with Times Now.

Read Also
Adil Khan Durrani REACTS To Marital Rape Charges By Ex-Wife Rakhi Sawant: 'Never Heard Of It...
article-image

Netizens have had mixed reactions to her decision on not being friends with Rakhi and Adil. Some commend her for prioritising her well-being. Others expressed concern about the nature of celebrity friendships.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor...

Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor...

Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey Opposes The Legend Of Maula Jatt Release: 'Why Spend On Pakistani Films That...

Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey Opposes The Legend Of Maula Jatt Release: 'Why Spend On Pakistani Films That...

Hina Khan Embraces Inner Kashmiri By Wearing Pink Salwar Suit With Golden Tilla Work

Hina Khan Embraces Inner Kashmiri By Wearing Pink Salwar Suit With Golden Tilla Work

Malavika Mohanan Opens Up About Her Intimate Scene With Siddhant Chaturvedi In Yudhra: 'Everything...

Malavika Mohanan Opens Up About Her Intimate Scene With Siddhant Chaturvedi In Yudhra: 'Everything...

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Cut Sunflower Cake, Rajkummar Rao Dances As Stree 2 Becomes A...

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Cut Sunflower Cake, Rajkummar Rao Dances As Stree 2 Becomes A...