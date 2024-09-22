Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor Company Chhod Di' (VIDEO)

Rakhi Sawant's best friend, Rajshree More, has always been in the news for her controversial statements. She recently opened up about her fallout with Sawant and Adil Durrani.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, she discussed her reasons for ending the friendships and explained why she hasn't been seen with them publicly. Rajshree said, "Maine phir se apne bread butter pe aa gayi, chor company bohot ghate mai thi, chor company ne mujhe bohot use kiya. Isliye maine chor company chod diya hai. Adil Durrani sab se bada chor and Rakhi Sawant uski maa, mai kisi se nahi darti."

Rajshree was previously friends with Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her dramatic flair and public persona. Their friendship attracted attention due to their contrasting styles and public appearances.

Despite their close ties, Rajshree recently distanced herself from Rakhi and Adil. Earlier in March, she also recalled an incident that ruined the bond between her and Adil. She stated that they are not friends anymore as she has insulted her in front of everyone.

"In the car, he was doing very 'ashleel harkate' with a woman. I was sitting next to them and I felt so uncomfortable. The next day we had a huge fight about it. I asked him not to do such things publicly. Also, I am like his elder sister so he should have respected me. Anyway, the next day, he told everyone that I was lying and called me names. That girl is from the industry too," she said in an interview with Times Now.

Netizens have had mixed reactions to her decision on not being friends with Rakhi and Adil. Some commend her for prioritising her well-being. Others expressed concern about the nature of celebrity friendships.