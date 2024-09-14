Adil Khan Durrani REACTS To Marital Rape Charges By Ex-Wife Rakhi Sawant: 'Never Heard Of It Happening'

Adil Khan Durrani, former husband of Bigg Boss star Rakhi Sawant, is making headlines once again with his controversial remarks on marital rape. He claimed that martial rape does not exist and he has never encountered anyone experiencing it.

Reacting to the marital rape charges by Sawant, Adil told Times Now, "What happened in Kolkata was rape, aaj marital rape nahi hota hai. Jitna main dekhta hu, utna to marital rape nahin hota society mein. I know a lot of people and I have many international friends too and I have never heard of marital rape happening."

He stated that if a couple is not willing to engage in sexual activities, it signifies that there is no love between them. "If a husband forces you, then sath me dono ko rehne hi nahin chahiye. Pyaar hi nahin dono ke beech mein. There are very less cases of marital rape than actual rape," added Adil.

Rakhi had filed an FIR against Adil accusing him of domestic violence, leading to his arrest in February 2023.

Denying the domestic violence claims, he said, "Domestic violence ka case karna bohot aasan hain. Mere pe domestic violence hua hain. The guy can't file a against again the girl, but the girl easily can. It is very easy. Rakhi ne 25-30 logon pe yeh case file kiya hai."

He further added that because of false accusations, real culprits often escape justice.

Read Also Rakhi Sawant Faking Hospitalisation To Avoid Jail Time, Says Ex Husband Adil Khan Durrani

Adil said that he still has bruises on him given by Rakhi. "I have nail mark that she had given me, which is permanent mark, that I will always have. But I can't file a cast against her. I had gone to the police station and told that 'mere pe domestic violence hua hai,' but they said they can't file a case, later when Rakhi said the same, a case was filed."

Currently, Adil is married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan.