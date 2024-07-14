Netizens Compare Khloe Kardashian's Desi Look At Ambani Wedding With Rakhi Sawant: 'Kumbh Ke Mele Mein Bichde Hue Sisters'

International reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian sent the internet into a meltdown as they attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India. However, netizens couldn't help but draw comparisons between Khloe in her desi look and the nation's very own Rakhi Sawant.

Khloe was seen wearing a heavily embellished ivory and golden lehenga at Anant and Radhika's wedding. She finished her look with matching chunky jewellery and kept her hair down in loose waves.

As soon as her photos in the attire surfaced online, netizens had a ball comparing her with Rakhi Sawant. "Never in my life have I thought that one day I'd get confused between Khloe Kardashian and Rakhi Sawant," a user commented.

"Are khloe and Rakhi Sawant Kumbh ke mele mein bichde hue sisters?" another user joked, while one wrote, "Khloe Kardashian actually looks like Rakhi Sawant, and I can’t unsee it now."

The comparison resulted into a hilarious meme-fest, and netizens even shared a video of Rakhi dancing at her friend's wedding, claiming it to be Khloe.

Khloe, along with Kim, landed in Mumbai on July 11, along with their staff and security. They even got their personal camera crew to document their trip to India, which they'll later showcase in their hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim and Khloe attended the 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony of Anant and Radhika too on July 13, Saturday, and for that, the former wore a shimmery Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, while the latter channelled her inner Barbie in a bright pink lehenga.

The Kardashian sisters jetted out of Mumbai on Sunday morning, and they have also shared several photos and videos from their first trip to India on their social media handles.