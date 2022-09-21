Raju Srivastava Funeral: Comedian's last rites to be held in Delhi on Thursday

Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 after a prolonged battle for life in the ICU of AIIMS, Delhi.

The standup comic had complained of breathlessness on August 10 while working out on the treadmill. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty the same day.

After being on ventilator for over a month, Raju breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 58.

According to a report in India Today, Raju's mortal remains will be cremated in Delhi itself on September 22, Thursday.

The funeral will take place at 9:30 am in the presence of his wife Shikha and children Ayushmaan and Antara.

Raju's mortal remains were handed over to the family at around 1 pm on Wednesday.

Raju's brothers Dipu Srivastava and CP Srivastava are also expected to be present by the bereaved family's side.

The 58-year-old actor and standup comedian was known for his performance in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He also participated in 'Bigg Boss' and did several films such as 'Baazigar' and 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'.