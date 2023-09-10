 Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His Origins
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His Origins

Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His Origins

The actor is reeling from the success of his latest film Jailer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image

Owing to his recent trip to Bengaluru, which saw him revisit memory lane owing to the times he began his livelihood as a bus conductor, superstar Rajinikanth's recent visit to a temple has made headlines for all the right reasons. In a recent video that is now gaining widespread virality on social media with fans hailing him for remembering his more humble times, the actor can be seen rolling the cuff of his shirt and placing money before the temple idol.

Check out the video below.

Read Also
CBFC Asks Rajinikanth's Jailer Makers To Remove Derogatory Usage Of Rakesh Roshan's Name In Film
article-image

Strangely, fans are connecting the dots between the actor's video to his tenure as a bus conductor. For those who aren't aware, prior to joining movies, Rajinikanth's worked as a bus conductor with his real name being Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. The actor was associated with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation before he made his screen debut in K Balachander's Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal. Funnily, most people may not know but the actor hails from a Maharashtrian family.

Check out some of the select fan reactions below:

Read Also
Rajinikanth's Jailer On OTT: When And Where To Watch
article-image

JAILER SUCCESS

Following the smooth and successful release of his latest film Jailer, the actor paid multiple visits to religious and spiritual places across the country, as part of a personal ritual that he has been strictly following over the past few years.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer released in cinemas on August 10 and starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil and Yogi Babu. With superstar cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, the movie also boasted of chartbuster music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The actor will now ready himself for his 170th film which will be helmed by T J Gnanavel. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.

Read Also
WATCH: Rajinikanth Gets Swanky Car, Cheque For ₹100 Crore From Jailer Producer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Share A Goofy Moment As They Attend Jonas Brothers Concert In LA...

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Share A Goofy Moment As They Attend Jonas Brothers Concert In LA...

Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Will Be 'Thrilled' To Star In Don 3 Opposite Ranveer Singh: 'Would Love...

Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Will Be 'Thrilled' To Star In Don 3 Opposite Ranveer Singh: 'Would Love...

Sunny Deol Addresses Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr Release: 'That Was Childishness'

Sunny Deol Addresses Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr Release: 'That Was Childishness'

Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His...

Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His...

Janhvi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note As She Wraps Up Ulajh: 'Coincidently Intertwined With Things...

Janhvi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note As She Wraps Up Ulajh: 'Coincidently Intertwined With Things...