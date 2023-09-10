Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His Origins

Owing to his recent trip to Bengaluru, which saw him revisit memory lane owing to the times he began his livelihood as a bus conductor, superstar Rajinikanth's recent visit to a temple has made headlines for all the right reasons. In a recent video that is now gaining widespread virality on social media with fans hailing him for remembering his more humble times, the actor can be seen rolling the cuff of his shirt and placing money before the temple idol.

Check out the video below.

Strangely, fans are connecting the dots between the actor's video to his tenure as a bus conductor. For those who aren't aware, prior to joining movies, Rajinikanth's worked as a bus conductor with his real name being Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. The actor was associated with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation before he made his screen debut in K Balachander's Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal. Funnily, most people may not know but the actor hails from a Maharashtrian family.

Check out some of the select fan reactions below:

JAILER SUCCESS

Following the smooth and successful release of his latest film Jailer, the actor paid multiple visits to religious and spiritual places across the country, as part of a personal ritual that he has been strictly following over the past few years.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer released in cinemas on August 10 and starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil and Yogi Babu. With superstar cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, the movie also boasted of chartbuster music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The actor will now ready himself for his 170th film which will be helmed by T J Gnanavel. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.

