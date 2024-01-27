Rajinikanth Gets Emotional As Daughter Aishwarya Says 'My Dad Is Not Sanghi' At Lal Salaam Audio Launch

The grand audio launch of Rajnikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial, Lal Salaam, took place on Friday at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai. Vishnu Vishal, the lead actor of the film, was also seen at the event. At the launch, Aishwarya broke her silence on the personal attacks her father has been receiving in the recent past.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth said that she generally stays away from social media, but her team often tells her what's happening and keeps showing some posts.

"I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi," she added.

Further, Aishwarya said that her father Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi, and if he were, he wouldn't have done a film like Lal Salaam. Hearing his daughter speak, the actor got emotional at the launch event.

Meanwhile, in Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth plays a cameo role Moideen Bhai. The cast also Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the lead roles, along with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 February 2024.