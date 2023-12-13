Rajinikanth Extends 'Sincere Gratitude To Well Wishers' For All The Love Received On His 73rd Birthday

On Wednesday, Superstar Rajinikanth took to social media to convey his appreciation and affection for the fans and well-wishers who extended their birthday greetings on his 73rd birthday.

The actor took to his social media accounts to share a long note in Tamil, which translates to: "Dear Mr. Edappadi Palanichamy, Mr. O. Panneer Selvam, Mr. Annamalai, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and all my central and state political friends who wished me happy birthday.., friend Mr. Kamal Haasan, To Mr.Ilaiyaraaja, Mr.Vairamuthu, Mr.S.P.Muthuraman, Mr.Shah Rukh Khan and all friends from the art world.., Mr.Sachin Tendulkar, Mr.Suresh Raina, Mr.Harbhajan Singh and all sportspersons.., all fields.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my well-wishers, friends, media friends..., to the fans who are the gods who keep me alive, to the people of Tamil Nadu, to my fans and friends all over the world."

See his post below:

The actor received greetings from prominent figures in the realms of politics, cinema, and sports.

Close friend and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil on his X account, which translates to: "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned, "Here’s wishing the inimitable legend - @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”) Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!"

To commemorate his birthday, the Thalaivar 170 team unveiled the title and teaser of his upcoming movie, Vettaiyan, which also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.