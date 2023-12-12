VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Is Titled Vettaiyan, Actor Oozes Power As Cop In Teaser | Photo Via Instagram

Lyca Productions on Tuesday announced that superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film is titled "Vettaiyan". The Tamil film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame. The production house shared the film's title teaser on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

"The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN. Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!" Lyca Productions said in a post on X. He will be playing the role of a cop in the movie.

The powerful titled teaser starts with a shot of the actor reading a book on Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose, later, he is seen walking with a lathi in his hand. The end scene shows him holding a gun.

The film was announced in March 2023. "Vettaiyan", billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam."

The actor was recently seen in "Jailer", directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, which was released in August, emerged as a box office success.