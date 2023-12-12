 VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Is Titled Vettaiyan, Actor Oozes Power As Cop In Teaser
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Is Titled Vettaiyan, Actor Oozes Power As Cop In Teaser

VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Is Titled Vettaiyan, Actor Oozes Power As Cop In Teaser

On Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, the makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film, Thalaivar 170. 

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Is Titled Vettaiyan, Actor Oozes Power As Cop In Teaser | Photo Via Instagram

Lyca Productions on Tuesday announced that superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film is titled "Vettaiyan". The Tamil film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame. The production house shared the film's title teaser on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

"The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN. Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!" Lyca Productions said in a post on X. He will be playing the role of a cop in the movie.

Check it out:

Read Also
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Dhanush, Jr. NTR, Anirudh Ravichander, Raghava Lawrence Extend Birthday...
article-image
Read Also
Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth's 'Heart Is Thumping With Joy' As He Reunites With 'Mentor' Amitabh...
article-image

The powerful titled teaser starts with a shot of the actor reading a book on Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose, later, he is seen walking with a lathi in his hand. The end scene shows him holding a gun.

The film was announced in March 2023. "Vettaiyan", billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam."

The actor was recently seen in "Jailer", directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, which was released in August, emerged as a box office success.

Read Also
Rajinikanth Turns 73: Fans Gather At Actor's Poes Garden Residence To Get A Glimpse And Celebrate...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Groove To Patakha Guddi At Their Wedding Reception; INSIDE Video Goes...

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Groove To Patakha Guddi At Their Wedding Reception; INSIDE Video Goes...

'Sunny Deol Is Missing': Angry Gurdaspur Locals Paste Posters of Gadar 2 Actor And MP In Protest,...

'Sunny Deol Is Missing': Angry Gurdaspur Locals Paste Posters of Gadar 2 Actor And MP In Protest,...

VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Is Titled Vettaiyan, Actor Oozes Power As Cop In Teaser

VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Is Titled Vettaiyan, Actor Oozes Power As Cop In Teaser

Inside Pics: Vikrant Massey Hosts Jungle-Themed Baby Shower For Wife Sheetal Thakur

Inside Pics: Vikrant Massey Hosts Jungle-Themed Baby Shower For Wife Sheetal Thakur

Kusha Kapila Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Black Waistcoat [PHOTOS]

Kusha Kapila Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Black Waistcoat [PHOTOS]