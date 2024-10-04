 Rajinikanth Discharged From Chennai Hospital After Heart Procedure
Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on September 30, post which he underwent a planned procedure, wherein the swelling in his blood vessel was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Rajinikanth |

Superstar Rajinikanth was discharged from the hospital in Chennai on Thursday night after a successful heart procedure. The 73-year-old actor reportedly had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving the heart, which required immediate treatment.

As per the hospital authorities and Chennai Police, Rajinikanth was discharged on Thursday at 11 pm, and he was accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth as he returned home.

The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on September 30, post which he underwent a planned procedure, wherein the swelling in his blood vessel was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. An official statement shared by the hospital mentioned that a stent was placed in the blood vessel, sealing off the swelling through an endovascular repair procedure.

The actor is now recovering and he has been advised rest for the next few days.

On Thursday, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya was spotted visiting the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for her father.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the release of his film Vettaiyan, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after over three decades. The film is slated to release in October this year.

Besides, Rajinikanth also has director Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly-anticipated Coolie in the pipeline. The teaser, which was released a few days ago, showcased Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, confronting adversaries with a belt made of gold watches, and it was enough to send his fans into a tizzy. The release date of Coolie is yet to be announced.

