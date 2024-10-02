PM Modi Calls Rajinikanth's Wife Latha To Enquire About Actor's Health

File photo of Rajinikanth and PM Modi |

As Tamil megastar Rajinikanth continues to recuperate at a Chennai hospital, his wife, Latha received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about the actor's health. Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai shared the update on his official X, formerly Twitter page, on Wednesday (October 2).

Sharing a picture of the actor with PM Modi on his X, he wrote, "Our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi avl spoke telephonically to Smt. Latha Rajinikanth avl today to inquire about the health of our Super Star Thiru @rajinikanth avl. Hon PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth avl post-surgery & Hon PM wished him a speedy recovery (sic)".

The megastar had a swelling in a blood vessel leaving his heart for which he underwent an elective procedure. The medical professionals placed a stent in the aorta to treat the swelling in his blood vessel. He is reported to be stable and is said to get discharged from the hospital in a few days.

The procedure was carried out by a team of three specialty doctors in a cath lab.

Before his recent hospitalisation, Rajinikanth made an appearance at the audio launch of his upcoming multi-starrer film, 'Vettaiyan'. The actor impressed the audience at the event with his dance moves. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, sees him reuniting with veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years.

The two last collaborated on 'Hum' which was a massive rage in the 1990s and a huge success. The movie also starred Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. It also led to Thalaivar's 1995 classic 'Baasha', as it employed several unused plot points from the original script of 'Hum'.

Meanwhile, Vettaiyan is slated to release on October 10.