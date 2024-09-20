 Vettaiyan Prevue: Supercop Rajinikanth Is At Odds With Amitabh Bachchan; Big B's Dubbed Voice Fails To Impress
The tension between Rajinikanth and Big B's characters hints at a deeper conflict, where questions of morality, justice, and law enforcement take center stage

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
The much-awaited prevue of megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan was unveiled at a grand event in Chennai on Friday (September 20). With this film, Rajinikanth and Big B have reunited on screen after a gap of 32 years. They were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum.

The intriguing prevue of the action-packed film shows the characters of the superstars locking horns with each other.

Rajinikanth plays the role of an encounter specialist in the film, whereas Amitabh Bachchan's character Sathyadev disapproves glorifying police encounters as acts of heroism. On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s character presents a contrasting viewpoint. He believes that encounters are a necessary tool for delivering social justice.

The tension between these two perspectives hints at a deeper conflict, where questions of morality, justice, and law enforcement take center stage.

Amitabh Bachchan's powerful voice was noticeably absent in the prevue as in the Tamil version, actor Prakash Raj has dubbed for his character. This might be jarring for audiences who are accustomed to Big B's iconic voice.

Vettaiyan also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. However, nothing much has been revealed about their characters in the prevue. The video majorly focuses on the introduction of Rajinikanth and Big B's characters.

It may also be mentioned that Rajinikanth's character's name remains a surprise as it is still not revealed by the makers.

The Tamil film, which was announced in March 2023, has been directed by TJ Gnanavel. It is all set to hit the big screens on October 10.

