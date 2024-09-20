Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At Chennai Airport

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is often known for his calm and composed nature, lost his cool at media persons when he asked about DMK politician and former actor Udhayanidhi Stalin at Chennai airport. On Friday (September 20), Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai International Airport, hours before the audio launch of his upcoming and much-awaited film Vettaiyan.

As soon as he stepped out of the airport, news reporters gathered around him and asked him multiple questions. One of the journalists enquired about the guest list for the audio launch event of Vettaiyan and in his usual polite manner, the superstar responded, "I don’t know, sir." He was all smiles while answering the question.

However, Rajinikanth's mood quickly changed and he lost his cool when he was asked a political question. He was asked about the rumours surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin potentially becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. To this, he sternly replied, "Don't ask me political questions. I've told you before."

Take a look at his video here:

It may be mentioned that the actor has time and again avoided commenting on political matters and distanced himself from such issues, despite entering politics for a brief period of time.

Rajinikanth, who had been shooting for his next film Coolie in Visakhapatnam, took a brief break from the shoot to attend the grand Vettaiyan event at Nehru Indoor Stadium. The audio launch is expected to be a star-studded affair.

The Tamil film, which was announced in March 2023, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. It is touted to be an entertainer with a message. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.