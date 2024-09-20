 Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At Chennai Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At Chennai Airport

Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At Chennai Airport

Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport, hours before the audio launch of his upcoming film Vettaiyan

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is often known for his calm and composed nature, lost his cool at media persons when he asked about DMK politician and former actor Udhayanidhi Stalin at Chennai airport. On Friday (September 20), Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai International Airport, hours before the audio launch of his upcoming and much-awaited film Vettaiyan.

As soon as he stepped out of the airport, news reporters gathered around him and asked him multiple questions. One of the journalists enquired about the guest list for the audio launch event of Vettaiyan and in his usual polite manner, the superstar responded, "I don’t know, sir." He was all smiles while answering the question.

However, Rajinikanth's mood quickly changed and he lost his cool when he was asked a political question. He was asked about the rumours surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin potentially becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. To this, he sternly replied, "Don't ask me political questions. I've told you before."

Take a look at his video here:

FPJ Shorts
Video: Bangladeshi Cricket Fan Allege Indians Of Mocking Him In Chennai During IND vs BAN 1st Test
Video: Bangladeshi Cricket Fan Allege Indians Of Mocking Him In Chennai During IND vs BAN 1st Test
What Is 'Beef Tallow'? Is It Used In Making Of Tirupati Ladoos? Know What Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Claimed
What Is 'Beef Tallow'? Is It Used In Making Of Tirupati Ladoos? Know What Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Claimed
Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At Chennai Airport
Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At Chennai Airport
Osel Devices IPO: Know Listing Date & Everything About The Public Offer
Osel Devices IPO: Know Listing Date & Everything About The Public Offer
Read Also
Anubhav Sinha Loses Cool At Journalist Over Question On IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Row: 'Aapne...
article-image

It may be mentioned that the actor has time and again avoided commenting on political matters and distanced himself from such issues, despite entering politics for a brief period of time.

Rajinikanth, who had been shooting for his next film Coolie in Visakhapatnam, took a brief break from the shoot to attend the grand Vettaiyan event at Nehru Indoor Stadium. The audio launch is expected to be a star-studded affair.

The Tamil film, which was announced in March 2023, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. It is touted to be an entertainer with a message. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At...

Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Bombshell In Off-Shoulder Red Gown With Risque Thigh-High Slit

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Bombshell In Off-Shoulder Red Gown With Risque Thigh-High Slit

Banni Chow Fame Ulka Gupta Stuns In Floral Monokini In Bali

Banni Chow Fame Ulka Gupta Stuns In Floral Monokini In Bali

Salman Khan Goes Shopping In Dubai, Poses With American Singer Jason Derulo; See Viral Photos &...

Salman Khan Goes Shopping In Dubai, Poses With American Singer Jason Derulo; See Viral Photos &...

Navneet Malik To Do Only CAMEO In Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav's 'Deewaniyat,' Character To DIE...

Navneet Malik To Do Only CAMEO In Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav's 'Deewaniyat,' Character To DIE...