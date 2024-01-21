 Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani First Look: Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi & Reem Shaikh To Star In Courtroom Drama (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaisinghani v/s Raisinghani First Look: Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi & Reem Shaikh To Star In Courtroom Drama (WATCH)

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani First Look: Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi & Reem Shaikh To Star In Courtroom Drama (WATCH)

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi reunite in Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani after 14 years.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

OTT platform Sony Liv unveiled the captivating first look of its forthcoming legal drama 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' on Sunday. Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani unfolds a compelling courtroom drama, intricately weaving the lives of young law professionals with different ideologies and approaches to their jobs.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Jennifer Winget paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Aashiqui 3'? Here's what director Anurag Basu has...
article-image
Read Also
'I kissed my best friend, got friend-zoned a couple of times,' says Karan Wahi
article-image

Meet Anushka, a sharp - witted young lawyer making her mark in her father's law firm, standing tall on her ethics with each case she takes on. On the other side, there's Virat, a suave and driven lawyer, believed to be the rightful heir to the firm.

The firm has a young intern, Ankita Rastogi, who is navigating her way while harbouring a dark secret.

Read Also
Actress Reem Shaikh slams media for clicking Tunisha Sharma's unconscious mother at funeral: 'It was...
article-image
Read Also
Jennifer Winget to Hina Khan: TV actresses who won hearts despite playing negative characters
article-image

Starring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' is a riveting courtroom drama that weaves together the lives of these three professionals, exploring moral dilemmas and the choice of the right over easy.

Read Also
Are you ready for Maya again? Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' teaser will send shivers down your spine
article-image

'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Reaction On Getting Sushant Singh Rajput's Death News: 'I Lay In Bed...

Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Reaction On Getting Sushant Singh Rajput's Death News: 'I Lay In Bed...

Films And TV Shows Based On Ramayana: From Ram Rajya To Siya Ke Ram

Films And TV Shows Based On Ramayana: From Ram Rajya To Siya Ke Ram

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani First Look: Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi & Reem Shaikh To Star In...

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani First Look: Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi & Reem Shaikh To Star In...

Namrata Shirodkar's Mushy Photos With Husband Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar's Mushy Photos With Husband Mahesh Babu

HanuMan Distributor Pledges ₹2.60 Crore Donation To Ayodhya Ram Temple

HanuMan Distributor Pledges ₹2.60 Crore Donation To Ayodhya Ram Temple