Rahul Vaidya Questions Poonam Pandey's Demise: 'Am I The Only One Who Thinks She's Not Dead?'

Earlier today, Poonam Pandey's manager confirmed on social media that the actress is no more. She passed away after a battle with cervical cancer at 32. Now, Bigg Boss 14's 1st runner-up and singer recently questioned Pandey's demise on social media.

Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, Rahul wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Poonam Pandey is not dead.. ??!!"

Check out Rahul Vaidya's tweet:

Reacting to Rahul's tweet, a netizen commented, "I think it’s true coz she had health issues as she mentioned during Lockupp show."

Another user said, "I don't think the reason is not right, she was fine only a few days ago and she was also looking physically fit....ye sab Achanak kaise ho Gaya? Unlog ko pahile pata nahi tha kya ki cancer ho Gaya hai?"

"Same here, but it’s hard to believe cervical cancer the reason behind her death..," added a third user.

Sharing an official statement, the post shared on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”