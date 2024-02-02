Poonam Pandey's Bodyguard Amin Khan's SHOCKING REACTION To Her Death: 'I Don't Believe This, She Did A Photoshoot 2 Days Back'

In a shocking turn of events, Poonam Panday passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Now, Poonam's bodyguard, Amin Khan, reacted to the death news and said that he was not able to believe it. Talking to ETimes, "I don't believe this, and I am trying to reach her sister, who is not replying to me. I am reading about her death through the media."

Khan said he accompanied her on January 31 for a photo shoot for Rohit Verma at Mumbai's Phoenix mill.

"She always looked fit and fine and never shared anything about her health nor did I find any sign of her ill health. I am waiting for her sister to tell me the truth," he was quoted as per the report.

Poonam's last Instagram post was a video from Goa. She also shared pictures and videos from a recent trip on social media. Sharing the video, she wrote, “White and black: the yin and yang that balance my life.”

Read Also Poonam Pandey Dies Due To Cervical Cancer At 32 In Kanpur, Team Issues Statement

Recently, Poonam had promised her fans about a 'good news.' In a clip from an interview shared on Instagram, she was heard saying, "I will share a big news soon, I like to surprise people. Just when people think I’ve changed, I like to surprise them. I will share a big news soon."

On the work front, Poonam was last seen in the first season of Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.