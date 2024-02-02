RIP Poonam Pandey: Model-Actress' Last Instagram Post About 'Balance Of Her Life' Goes Viral

Internet sensation and model-actress Poonam Pandey succumbed to cervical cancer at the age of 32 on February 1, her media team said. Poonam was in her hometown when she breathed her last.

"This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy, while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," the official statement shared by Poonam's team read.

Poonam, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2013, was quite active on Instagram and she used to constantly share photos and videos with her followers. She has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

The actress was in Goa a couple of days back and on January 30, Poonam shared a video in which she is seen walking amid security on a cruise. She was seen wearing black leather pants and an off-white corset top. Reportedly, she was present there for an event.

Along with the video, she had written, "White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life."

Take a look at her post here:

Poonam first rose to fame when she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, she later claimed that the offer was a publicity stunt, and the plans were canceled due to objections from her parents.

Poonam also appeared in other films and shows like Malini & Co, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Lock Upp and Bigg Boss. Apart from her acting career, she has been known for her presence on social media platforms where she often shares bold and provocative content.