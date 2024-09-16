Raha Snuggles In Alia Bhatt's Arms, Lights Up On Seeing Dadi Neetu Kapoor - Video Of Their Cute Interaction Goes Viral

After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with family, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday with wife Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha and mother Neetu Kapoor.

The fam-jam spotting of Kapoors at the airport is surely a feast for the eyes -- all thanks to little Raha. In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Raha can be seen waving at the paps.

While the family of three were about to enter the airport after getting their tickets checked by security, Neetu Kapoor joined them. Raha cutely smiled as she saw her granny coming towards her. She even said something to her. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress also responded to the toddler.

Raha's adorable presence at the airport left fans in awe. Responding to her visuals, a fan on Instagram commented, "Baby Raha is so cute." "So so adorable. Raha is so beautiful," another user wrote.

A day ago, Raha's traditional look at Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi caught everyone's attention.

Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from the Kapoors' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on her Instagram feed. The images show Ranbir with his daughter Raha, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kunal Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra and son, Aadar Jain and fiance Alekha Advani.

Raha can be seen seated on Ranbir's lap. In another click, Ranbir can seen looking at his daughter adorably while Raha looks at the camera. Raha looked supercute in a green ethnic suit.

Raha was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.