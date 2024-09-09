VIDEO: Ayan Mukerji Gets IRKED As Paps Chase, Zoom Inside His Car To Capture Raha Kapoor

Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was on babysitting duty on Monday for best friend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, and as he took her out for a ride in the city, he was seen losing his cool at the paparazzi who chased his car.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which Ayan can be seen seated in the backseat of his car with Raha next to him. As soon as the car arrived, the paparazzi rushed to get a glimpse of the star-kid and some even zoomed in their cameras inside the car.

This did not sit well with Ayan who was seen getting irked with the shutterbugs and gestured to them asking what were they doing. Oblivious to the commotion, Raha was spotted peeping outside to have a look at the excited paparazzi around her.

Ayan has clearly earned the 'cool uncle' tag as he is often spotted taking Raha out and about in the city and enjoying quality time with her. The toddler was born to Alia and Ranbir on November 6, 2022, the same year in which they got married in an intimate ceremony.

Meanwhile, Alia currently has her hands full with her professional commitments. While she recently returned to the city after shooting for the YRF spy universe film, Alpha, she is now focused on the promotions of her upcoming film, Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina.

Jigra, which is the tale of a fierce sister going to lengths to protect her brother, is set to release on October 11.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of the first installment of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he essays the role of Lord Ram. Details of the magnum opus have been kept heavily under wraps, and if reports are to be believed, it will release in theatres in 2025.