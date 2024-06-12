Video: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha's Cute Interaction With A Dog Is Unmissable

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The two-year-old, who is frequently seen with her parents in public, is currently making headlines for her adorable new video. It shows Raha peering out of Ranbir's SUV and waving at a pet dog on the streets of Mumbai.

When a woman noticed Raha, she scooped up the white and brown dog in her arms so that Raha could have a better look at it. Someone shot the footage as Ranbir's car was stationed at a traffic signal.

A fan page shared the video on social media, and wrote, "Raha is an animal lover already, just like her parents..." It may be noted that cat lover Alia has spoken about her love for animals over the years, in interviews and her social media posts.

Alia Bhatt Talks About Raha

In the interview, Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, questioned Alia, who is now a mother herself, if she would do anything differently as a parent than her parents. To this, Alia responded, “The only thing that I’d do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art.”

She further added, "She (Raha) learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport because these three skills will be very helpful for her in the long run… I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen on the big screens in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir will also be seen next in films like Ramayana and Love And War.

Alia, on the other hand, has Vasant Bala's Jigra and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zaraa in her pipeline.