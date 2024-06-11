Indira Krishna Shares PHOTO With Ramayana Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor From Sets: 'Thank You For Your Care'

Indira Krishna, Ranbir Kapoor's co-star in the upcoming film Ramayana, shared an adorable picture from the film's set to express her gratitude towards the actor for his love and care.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, actress on Monday took to her Instagram to drop a cute picture with Ranbir.

In the picture, Ranbir can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look as he wraps his arms around the veteran actress, both smiling warmly for the camera against the backdrop of a vanity van.

Accompanying the post was a sweet caption: "Animaling... Thank you for your care, love, kindness, and your wonderful gestures, Ranbir... co-star."

Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One fan wrote, "ma'am, it's a lovely pic, when can we expect Ramayana announcement?" Another fan commented, "Ma'am Ranbir is my forever favourite... thankyou for adorable pic." "Both are looking so adorable," penned a third user.

Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir's fans, hinting that the actor is taking archery lessons.

Ranbir was last seen on screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

In the coming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.