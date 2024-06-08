Ranbir Kapoor's Shirtless Photos In Abs Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 08, 2024
Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has once again set pulses racing as he shared shirtless photos of Ranbir Kapoor, leaving fans breathless.
Photo Via Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor, yet again, proved that he is a dotting daddy, after he flaunted his 'Raha' tattoo, dedicted to his little baby daughter.
We can see a handsome Ranbir Kapoor posing bare-chested in his black robe.
Ranbir Kapoor is also seen flaunting his chiselled body and his washboard abs.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which was released in 2023.
Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi in the lead.
Next, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.
Thanks For Reading!