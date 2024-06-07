Varun Dhawan Holds Daughter In Arms, Takes Newborn Baby Home With Natasha Dalal

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 07, 2024
Varun Dhawan welcomed his first child, daughter on June 3, 2024, with wife Natasha Dalal.
On Friday, June 7, the Student Of The Year actor made his first appearance with baby girl as he took her home from the hospital with Natasha Dalal.
New mommy Natasha Dalal gave birth to her baby daughter at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.
New daddy, Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a brown T-shirt with trousers.
Natasha Dalal, on the other hand, wore a long black maxi dress which she paired with a green cape.
Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021 in Alibaug's luxurious resort called The Mansion House.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced their pregnancy in February this year.
