Inside Jaaved Jaaferi's 7,000-Sq-Ft Sea-Facing Bandra House

By: Manisha Karki | June 06, 2024
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi recently gave the audience a tour of his sea-facing Mumbai home
Photo courtesy: Architectural Digest
In a video, shared by Architectural Digest, Jaaved reminisces the memories of her over 7,000-square-foot apartment in Bandra, designed by Kush Bhayani
Photo courtesy: Architectural Digest
According to him, he has been a Bandra boy and has lived in Mumbai for the past 40 years
Photo courtesy: Architecture & Design
His house has beige hues and plain walls, adding the touch of greenery around every corner, from the living room to the bedroom
Photo courtesy: Architectural Digest
Everything looks comfy yet elegant in Jaaved's house which has white lamps, and Spanish decors
Photo courtesy: Architectural Digest
While sharing his thoughts about residing in Bandra, he told AD, "Earlier my problem with Bandra was that, with the amount of construction everywhere, buildings are situated amusingly close together where you can open the door and ask for a cup of sugar. But when I saw this place I just fell in love"
Photo courtesy: Architectural Digest
Jaaved is well known for starring in 90s Bollywood films. He has also been a judge for dance reality show Boogie Woogie. He was last seen in the 2022 film Jaadugar.
Photo courtesy: Architectural Digest
