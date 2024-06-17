 PHOTO: Ranbir Kapoor Walks Hand-In-Hand With Raha As They Enjoy A Stroll, Leaves Internet In Awe
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTO: Ranbir Kapoor Walks Hand-In-Hand With Raha As They Enjoy A Stroll, Leaves Internet In Awe

PHOTO: Ranbir Kapoor Walks Hand-In-Hand With Raha As They Enjoy A Stroll, Leaves Internet In Awe

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in Mumbai on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony after 5 years of dating.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

Actress Alia Bhatt delighted her fans on Monday by sharing a heartwarming photo of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raha.

Alia posted this touching, unseen moment a day after Father's Day. Taking to Instagram, Alia, who has 84.7 million followers, shared a picture in which Ranbir is seen wearing a green long-sleeved T-shirt and white shorts. His look is completed with a crossbody bag, cap, and white sneakers.

In the photo, the 'Saawariya' actor is holding his baby girl Raha's hand as they walk down a road at an undisclosed location. Raha looks absolutely adorable in a short yellow frock.

Check out the photo:

Read Also
VIDEO: Baby Raha Showers Dad Ranbir Kapoor With Kisses As They Return To Mumbai Post Anant Ambani...
article-image
Read Also
What Is Blockout 2024 List & Why Are Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kylie Jenner On It?
article-image

The photo, which was clicked from behind, received more than 100,000 likes in just 10 minutes. Along with the photo, Alia wrote: "No caption needed," followed by a yellow heart and flower emoji. A fan commented: "This picture just won the internet today." Another user said: "Lil Alia with papa Ranbir."

Alia married Ranbir in April 2022.

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', alongside Ranveer Singh. The romantic comedy family film is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Karan Johar In Vasan Bala's Jigra: 'From Debuting To Now Producing A...
article-image

The actress also featured in the American film 'Heart of Stone'. Alia's next project, 'Jigra', is in the pipeline, and she is also the producer of the movie. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 11.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Reacts To Troll Who FAT SHAMED Her, Says 'Toh..?'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Reacts To Troll Who FAT SHAMED Her, Says 'Toh..?'

Avika Gor Recalls Being Inappropriately Touched 'From Behind' By Her Bodyguard: 'I Looked At Him...

Avika Gor Recalls Being Inappropriately Touched 'From Behind' By Her Bodyguard: 'I Looked At Him...

Rupali Ganguly Is All Praises For Vaishno Devi Shrine Board After Her Recent Visit To Temple

Rupali Ganguly Is All Praises For Vaishno Devi Shrine Board After Her Recent Visit To Temple

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Penelope's Nude Mirror Scene Shines Big On Body Positivity

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Penelope's Nude Mirror Scene Shines Big On Body Positivity

Photos: Soha Ali Khan, Daughter Inaaya Twin In Orange Ethnic Suits On Bakri Eid 2024

Photos: Soha Ali Khan, Daughter Inaaya Twin In Orange Ethnic Suits On Bakri Eid 2024