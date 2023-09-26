 Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Karan Johar In Vasan Bala's Jigra: 'From Debuting To Now Producing A Film...' (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt Collaborates With Karan Johar In Vasan Bala's Jigra: 'From Debuting To Now Producing A Film...' (WATCH)

Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Karan Johar In Vasan Bala's Jigra: 'From Debuting To Now Producing A Film...' (WATCH)

Alia Bhatt's Jigra is slated to release on September 27, 2024.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Karan Johar In Vasan Bala's Jigra: 'From Debuting To Now Producing A Film...' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is all set to join hands with Vasan Bala for his next film, Jigra. It will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Just a while back, the actress shared the first teaser look from Jigra and penned a note that read: "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction."

"From debuting in a Dharma Productions to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024," wrote Alia.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Her Reference In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer: 'Poori Duniya Ko Chahiye...'
article-image
Read Also
Farhan Akhtar On Jee Le Zaraa: 'Hollywood Strike Has Put Priyanka Chopra’s Dates Into A Huge...
article-image

In the video, the Dear Zindagi actress can be seen standing on the streets with a bag on her shoulder. Karan Johar also shared the teaser and wrote, "The return of...my #Jigra, @aliaabhatt once again on this exceptional story helmed by @vasanbala. A story of unbreakable love & unshakable courage!"

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

The actress recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, which premiered on Netflix.

Read Also
From First Look To Prep Trip: Alia Bhatt Drops Pics With Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji As Brahmastra...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Asks Guests To 'Behave' As She Engages In Fun Banter With Raghav Chadha Post...

WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Asks Guests To 'Behave' As She Engages In Fun Banter With Raghav Chadha Post...

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Buffet: From Mini Burgers To Kachori, Inside Video On Food Guests Were...

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding Buffet: From Mini Burgers To Kachori, Inside Video On Food Guests Were...

WATCH: Raghav Chadha, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Perform Bhangra Ahead Of Wedding With Parineeti Chopra

WATCH: Raghav Chadha, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Perform Bhangra Ahead Of Wedding With Parineeti Chopra

100 Years Of Dev Anand: Best Films Of The Legendary Actor

100 Years Of Dev Anand: Best Films Of The Legendary Actor

Baahubali Producer Threatens Action Against Hyderabad Museum For Installing Prabhas' Wax Statue

Baahubali Producer Threatens Action Against Hyderabad Museum For Installing Prabhas' Wax Statue