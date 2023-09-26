Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Karan Johar In Vasan Bala's Jigra: 'From Debuting To Now Producing A Film...' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is all set to join hands with Vasan Bala for his next film, Jigra. It will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Just a while back, the actress shared the first teaser look from Jigra and penned a note that read: "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction."

"From debuting in a Dharma Productions to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024," wrote Alia.

In the video, the Dear Zindagi actress can be seen standing on the streets with a bag on her shoulder. Karan Johar also shared the teaser and wrote, "The return of...my #Jigra, @aliaabhatt once again on this exceptional story helmed by @vasanbala. A story of unbreakable love & unshakable courage!"

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

The actress recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, which premiered on Netflix.

