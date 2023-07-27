Raghav Chadha On How His Life Changed After Engagement With Parineeti Chopra: 'Colleagues, Seniors Tease Me Less Now'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha by the end of this year. The two got engaged on May 13 this year in the presence of their friends and family members, and it was one big high-profile ceremony held in the national capital. And now, Raghav, who has refrained from commenting on his personal life until now, has finally revealed how his life has changed post Parineeti's entry in it.

Though Parineeti and Raghav officially announced their engagement, they have maintained their silence when questioned about their love life in the public.

Raghav on how his life changed post engagement

Raghav recently sat down for an interview with regards to his profession, however, he also answered a question about his personal life while at it.

During the interview, he was quizzed about how his life changed after exchanging rings with Parineeti. To that, he had a rather funny response and stated that his colleagues tease him less now.

"I think we should restrict this conversation to political alliances and not personal alliances. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers in the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now... Earlier they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon," he said.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-married couple is neckdeep into wedding preparations and their families too are leaving no stone unturned to help them out.

While the dates for their wedding are not out yet, if reports are to be believed, they are planning to tie the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in October. Parineeti and Raghav were also spotted scouting for wedding locations in Rajasthan, and rumours have it that they have already zeroed down on a grand palace.

Recently, it was also reported that the couple might not host their wedding reception in Mumbai. It would rather be in Gurugram, and along with Bollywood celebs, some of the biggest politicians too are expected to attend it.

