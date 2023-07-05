Parineeti Chopra Finally REACTS As Paps Ask Her About Wedding Date With Raghav Chadha - Watch Video

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have officially begun the countdown to their much-awaited wedding. The two have been spotted several times of late, hunting for a grand wedding venue, and they do not miss a single opportunity to spend time with each other, despite their busy schedules.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at a grand event in Delhi, and ever since, the couple has been painting the town red with their love.

While they are often spotted busy scouting for wedding locations, they are yet to reveal the date on which they have decided to tie the knot.

Parineeti reacts as paps ask about wedding date

Parineeti has been shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi of late, to balance both her personal life as well as professional commitments. And the curious paparazzi do not miss a single chance to inquire about her wedding date every time she gets spotted in the city.

On Tuesday, Parineeti was seen out and about in the city, and wasting no time, the shutterbugs reached the location to catch some glimpses of her.

A video of Parineeti interacting with the paps has now gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen asking her, "Pari ji, shaadi kab hai?"

To that, the actress, who must be tired of hearing the question now, chuckled and replied with an "Oh my God!", before zooming off in her car.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met during an event in London, which was organised in honour of Indians who have studied or worked in London.

Both Parineeti and Raghav studied economics in the UK, albeit in different universities. And it was during the event that sparks flew between the two.

They kept their relationship under wraps for several months, until February, when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai, and the cat was finally out of the bag.

In May, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in Delhi in the presence of their friends and family members. If reports are to be believed, they have decided to take the plunge in October this year at a grand palace in Rajasthan.

