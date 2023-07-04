Video: Check Out Raghav Chadha’s Sweet Gesture For Parineet Chopra At Amritsar Airport

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiance Raghav Chadda, who is a senior leader at Aam Aadmi Party were spotted at the Amritsar airport. Raghav was seen wearing a white kurta-pajama set with a grey Nehru jacket, while Parineeti opted for a beige kurta and straight pants. While the duo looked adorable together, it was Raghav’s gesture for his bride-to-be that won hearts on social media.

As Raghav arrived at the airport, he was greeted with a bouquet of flowers. However, instead of receiving them, he asked the person to give them to Parineeti. Watch the video below.

Last week, Parineeti and Raghav were seen doing sewa (service) inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

After their sacred visit, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared pictures of themselves seeking blessings at Shri Harmandir Sahib. "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88," Parineeti captioned the post.

Raghav also described the visit to the Golden Temple as "special." "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today," he wrote.

The couple got engaged on May 13, 2023, and their engagement party was attended by several high-profile guests such as Priyanka Chopra, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and AAP leader and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal.

The actress was most recently spotted in the films 'Code Name: Tiranga' and 'Uunchai'. She will now be seen in the films 'Chamkila' and the 'The Great Indian Rescue'.