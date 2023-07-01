Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Perform Sewa By Washing Dishes At The Golden Temple | Photo by PTI

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who are engaged and soon to be married, were spotted together at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They paid obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib on Saturday. The duo also performed Sewa by washing the dishes used in Langar. Parineeti wore an ivory-coloured kurta while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Parineeti has been in the headlines in the last several months over to her relationship with the AAP leader. Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Besides that, Parineeti also has The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar. The film is based on a true life event of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led India's first coal mine rescue mission. It will release in theatres worldwide on October 5, 2023. It's the second collaboration of Akshay and Parineeti after their super-hit film Kesari in 2019. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.