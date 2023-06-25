 Parineeti Chopra Gets Angry As Paps Click Her Photos, Refuses To Face Cameras - WATCH
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was all over the news until a few days back, thanks to her grand engagement with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. Post her engagement, she had stayed away from the public eye for the past few days, but she was spotted in the city on Saturday night as she exited an award function in Mumbai.

While the paparazzi had been missing the actress in action, they were all excited to spot her in the city on Saturday, and as a result, chased her to catch one glimpse of the starlet.

However, Parineeti seemed to be in no mood to get her pictures clicked and she was seen getting visibly upset with the paps.

Parineeti refuses to pose for paps

A video of the actress has been doing the rounds on the internet since Saturday night in which she can be seen dressed in a pink kurta as she left the venue of an awards event in the city.

As the actress was leaving, the shutterbugs asked her to pose for some more pictures, but that seemed to irk Parineeti. She was heard saying, "Arey yaar, bas karo", before she turned her back towards the cameras.

As her team members and guards asked the paps to make way for the actress, Parineeti continued to stand in one place with her back towards the cameras, and refused to face them until they cleared her path.

As soon as the photographers moved aside, she was seen quickly making her way out and zooming off in her car.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in the film, 'Chamkila', opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

In the film, which is headed straight for an OTT release, Diljit will be seen playing Punjab's highest record-selling artiste Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti will essay the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

