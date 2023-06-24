Has Wamiqa Gabbi Replaced Parineeti Chopra In Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat 2? Jubilee Actress REACTS...

Wamiqa Gabbi, Parineeti Chopra | Pics: Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi was recently seen in Jubilee as Niloufer. Professionally, the actress seems to be in a very good phase as offers are pouring in left, right and centre. The latest buzz in B-town is that she has bagged a project by Maddock Films. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Jubilee was much loved by one and all. How did it fare so well? Your comments.

I am overwhelmed by the kind of response I have got to the show I expected and excited that something good is going to happen. But I was not expecting the kind of response I got for my character of Niloufer. The show got released after one and a half years since we finished.

Did you watch the show?

Yes and when I saw the show, I was like, ‘OMG I could have done better’. I should not watch my work. I was bombarded with so much appreciation that I felt, ‘Jhut bol rahe hai saare’.

What was the best compliment you received?

There were so many reviews which had a special mention of mine and Sidhant’s (Gupta) character. A few wrote that I was the heart of Jubilee. While most wrote that it was Niloufers character for which we were watching the show.

Can you elaborate further?

Such wonderful adjectives mentioned in the reviews brought in a great feeling. It means a lot to me. Woh sab khushiyan feel ki maine. But I never expected so much from Jubilee. But this character has given me so much.

Are you now being approached by a lot of big-wigs from the industry?

Yes, I am getting innumerable offers and been reading a few scripts right now. I was just lucky. I know such series are not made often. Right now, I am not sure if any producer will be interested in putting Rs 150 crores for a platform project.

How do you feel about the success and fame you have garnered?

Jubilee is a once-in-a-lifetime show. I am going to make sure whatever I do, it has to be nice. Earlier, I was saying yes to films as I just wanted to work in front of the cameras, but now that is not the case with me.

Wamiqa in, Pari out?

Recently, Dinesh Vijan’s production house had celebrated the success party of a recently released film from their banner. The who’s who from the industry were present in that party. Wamiqa was also seen mingling around with one and all. At that time, one of our sources asked her, “What's cooking with Maddock Films and will she be seen working with Dinesh in his forthcoming films?” But she had remained tight-lipped.

However, with the reports flashing all over that Wamiqa is replacing Parineeti Chopra in Shiddat 2, we called Wamiqa and this is what she had to say. “I was called to the success party to enjoy. I hadn’t been to any such gatherings. But when I went to this party, it was after the Jubilee. Usually, I don’t go to parties. I felt as if it was a special party for me for Jubilee’s success. After reaching there it was like a personal celebration for me as everyone kept appreciating my work in this series.”

When we further probed her about replacing Parineeti Chopra in Shiddat 2 due to ‘date issues’, pat comes the reply, “I have nothing to say about this. Abhi kuch bhi final nahin hai…”